National Pension Service Has $237.29 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

National Pension Service raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.39% of Simon Property Group worth $237,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,331 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Simon Property Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.07.

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Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $208.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.87.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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