National Pension Service Has $252.25 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,977 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.34% of Johnson Controls International worth $252,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after acquiring an additional 665,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 148.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 497,221 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 793.0% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 513,401 shares of the company's stock worth $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,907 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $147.32. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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