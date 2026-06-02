National Pension Service Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

National Pension Service grew its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 145.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in Allegion were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Allegion Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.76. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.05%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allegion from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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