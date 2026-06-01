National Pension Service Has $42.66 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,372 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $156,581.28. Following the sale, the director owned 48,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,966,736.10. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $15,457,463.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,345,878.57. This represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 157,798 shares of company stock worth $26,088,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $168.34 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.34 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of -95.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.64.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 0.15%.The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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