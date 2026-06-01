National Pension Service Has $46.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,521 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $46,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,009 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,676,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 19,627 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Tractor Supply's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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