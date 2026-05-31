National Pension Service Has $57.30 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

National Pension Service increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $57,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 27,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,882 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $169,160.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,495,271.15. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,363,923. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,949 shares of company stock valued at $902,747 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.19.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PEG opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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