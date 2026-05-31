National Pension Service Has $62.82 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

National Pension Service lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,872 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $62,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,913 shares of the company's stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

GEHC stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.21.

View Our Latest Report on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini purchased 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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