National Pension Service Has $63.25 Million Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

National Pension Service raised its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,004 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of Zoom Communications worth $63,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 4,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. This trade represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $690,325.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,576.44. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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