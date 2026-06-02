National Pension Service Has $6.37 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 112.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,350 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.05% of CF Industries worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $449,742,000 after acquiring an additional 480,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CF Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $321,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,351,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,133,709 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $281,104,000 after acquiring an additional 568,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,984,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $267,691,000 after acquiring an additional 114,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,184 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $676,096.72. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 34,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,711.55. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $270,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,189. This trade represents a 36.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,513 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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