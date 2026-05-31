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National Pension Service Has $67.16 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Crown Castle logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • National Pension Service increased its Crown Castle stake by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with 755,753 shares valued at about $67.16 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted holdings, and hedge funds/institutions now own 90.77% of Crown Castle’s stock.
  • Crown Castle reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.02 EPS versus $0.47 expected, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.0625 per share, implying a 4.6% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,753 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Crown Castle worth $67,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $431,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $318,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $621,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,291 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,726,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,931,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $379,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $91.56 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.62%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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