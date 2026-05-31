National Pension Service Has $71.95 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $71,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock worth $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,755 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $563.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $564.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $504.56 and a one year high of $769.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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