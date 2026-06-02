National Pension Service Has $7.71 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

National Pension Service grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 280.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,918.69, for a total transaction of $10,257,316.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,654 shares in the company, valued at $193,123,823.26. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,547. Insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group set a $2,325.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2,154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,215.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,939.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,952.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,994.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,623.76 and a 52-week high of $2,232.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $44.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $43.31 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.84 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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