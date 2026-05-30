National Pension Service Has $89.99 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,234 shares of the company's stock after selling 675,208 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Zoetis worth $89,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.6%

ZTS opened at $77.81 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $172.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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