National Pension Service Has $989,000 Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 394,883 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in CMS Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $579,902,000 after purchasing an additional 183,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CMS Energy Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.83.

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About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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