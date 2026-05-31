National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 53,661 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Arch Capital Group worth $65,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $155,572,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,214,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here