National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,673 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $194,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $86.88 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

View Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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