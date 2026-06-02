National Pension Service Invests $2 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

National Pension Service acquired a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock worth $410,454,000 after buying an additional 2,993,889 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $405,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,302 shares of the company's stock worth $201,581,000 after buying an additional 211,416 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said it successfully completed bring-up and validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, becoming the first AI cloud provider to deploy the new platform. That supports the company’s AI infrastructure leadership and could attract more customer demand. CoreWeave Completes Industry-First Bring-Up and Validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72

CoreWeave said it successfully completed bring-up and validation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, becoming the first AI cloud provider to deploy the new platform. That supports the company’s AI infrastructure leadership and could attract more customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage tied CoreWeave to NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin rollout, with traders viewing the company as a beneficiary of the next wave of AI infrastructure spending. The 3 Stocks Riding NVIDIA's Massive Vera Rubin Rollout

Coverage tied CoreWeave to NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin rollout, with traders viewing the company as a beneficiary of the next wave of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity jumped well above normal, suggesting rising bullish speculation in the stock and reinforcing the upward momentum.

Call-option activity jumped well above normal, suggesting rising bullish speculation in the stock and reinforcing the upward momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noted that CoreWeave has been heavily discussed by investors after the stock’s sharp recent run, but this is more commentary than a direct fundamental update.

Articles noted that CoreWeave has been heavily discussed by investors after the stock’s sharp recent run, but this is more commentary than a direct fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: Several insider sales, including by the CFO and COO, may create some caution, though the transactions appear relatively small compared with the company’s recent market move.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,261,722 shares of company stock worth $3,043,669,096.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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