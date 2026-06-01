National Pension Service Invests $48.81 Million in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

National Pension Service purchased a new position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 280,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $48,808,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Insmed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,668,127,000 after buying an additional 1,140,524 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,897,797,000 after buying an additional 1,112,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,087,830,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $711,076,000 after buying an additional 1,623,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $751,936,000 after buying an additional 539,625 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 6,149 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $666,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,762.11. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 156,643 shares of company stock worth $24,513,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.95.

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Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.87. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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