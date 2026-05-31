National Pension Service Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $67,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,566.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $643.36 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,411.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,161.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Monolithic Power Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Article Title

EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Article Title

Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Article Title

Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus said MPWR still looks overvalued despite the recent rally, adding to valuation anxiety as the stock trades near its highs. Article Title

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,829,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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