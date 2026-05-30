National Pension Service Purchases 102,769 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,409 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of Strategy worth $93,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Strategy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker's stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Strategy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daviman Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($16.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total transaction of $374,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,360. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $927,870.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,641.50. This trade represents a 14.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,803 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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