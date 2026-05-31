National Pension Service Purchases 191,956 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

National Pension Service grew its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 582.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,903 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 191,956 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of Jabil worth $51,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 75,976 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Jabil by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Jabil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $363.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.03. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.69 and a 1 year high of $381.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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