National Pension Service Purchases 22,393 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.24% of Synopsys worth $211,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,970,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

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Synopsys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $475.62 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $459.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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