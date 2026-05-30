National Pension Service Purchases 329,989 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

National Pension Service boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,461 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 329,989 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.22% of Robinhood Markets worth $222,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 560,765 shares of company stock worth $40,946,840 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.38.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $94.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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