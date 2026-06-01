National Pension Service Purchases 37,502 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

National Pension Service raised its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,641 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of FirstEnergy worth $41,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstEnergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstEnergy wasn't on the list.

While FirstEnergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here