National Pension Service Purchases 388,328 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

National Pension Service boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,832 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.30% of HP worth $60,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in HP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.08.

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Key Stories Impacting HP

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About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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