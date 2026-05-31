National Pension Service Purchases 49,783 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,503 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $75,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,635 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $107.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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