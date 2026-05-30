National Pension Service Purchases 550,727 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,902 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 550,727 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.37% of TE Connectivity worth $247,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,211,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:TEL opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.25. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here