National Pension Service Purchases 8,051 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,923 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.28% of Cadence Design Systems worth $235,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $19,198,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $112,304,250. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,468.75. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 93,138 shares of company stock worth $32,492,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $374.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.40, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $383.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average of $312.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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