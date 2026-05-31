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National Pension Service Purchases 91,389 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Ventas logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • National Pension Service increased its Ventas stake by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, buying 91,389 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 709,161 shares worth about $54.9 million.
  • Ventas reported mixed quarterly results: EPS of $0.11 missed estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $1.65 billion topped expectations and rose 22% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 2.5%, and analysts currently maintain a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $95 price target.
  • Interested in Ventas? Here are five stocks we like better.

National Pension Service grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Ventas worth $54,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,078,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 928,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,001,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $462,002,000 after acquiring an additional 160,998 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Down 1.4%

Ventas stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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