National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

National Pension Service grew its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,752 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.27% of Cigna Group worth $200,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 675 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,098,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $277.08 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average is $276.88. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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