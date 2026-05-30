National Pension Service Raises Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,936 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 763,100 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.27% of Corning worth $200,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GLW opened at $181.37 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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