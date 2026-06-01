National Pension Service Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,588 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,794,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $901,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,938,535 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117,983 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,744,599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $327,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,431 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $67.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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