National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943,852 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.36% of American Electric Power worth $224,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here