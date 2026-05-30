National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

National Pension Service increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,003 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,892 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of DoorDash worth $171,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DoorDash Trading Up 1.7%

DoorDash stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average is $187.31.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 69,808 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,403 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash announced a partnership with Dollar Tree that will bring on-demand delivery to Dollar Tree’s full U.S. store footprint, opening access to more than 9,000 stores and over 10,000 products. Investors may view this as a meaningful expansion beyond restaurant delivery and a potential driver of order growth. DoorDash and Dollar Tree Partner to Bring Greater Value and Thrill of the Hunt Discovery On-Demand

DoorDash announced a partnership with Dollar Tree that will bring on-demand delivery to Dollar Tree’s full U.S. store footprint, opening access to more than 9,000 stores and over 10,000 products. Investors may view this as a meaningful expansion beyond restaurant delivery and a potential driver of order growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he thinks DoorDash “is a buy,” adding another bullish media mention that can help sentiment around the stock. Jim Cramer Says He Thinks “DoorDash Is a Buy”

Jim Cramer said he thinks DoorDash “is a buy,” adding another bullish media mention that can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about the food-delivery industry said the competitive battle is entering a more aggressive phase. That could support DoorDash’s scale advantages, but it also suggests continued pressure to defend market share and margins. The Food Delivery War Just Entered Its Final Phase

Commentary about the food-delivery industry said the competitive battle is entering a more aggressive phase. That could support DoorDash’s scale advantages, but it also suggests continued pressure to defend market share and margins. Negative Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including trades by COO Prabir Adarkar, General Counsel Tia Sherringham, and insider Keith Yandell. The sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Prabir Adarkar insider trade

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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