National Pension Service increased its position in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Free Report) by 782.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,667 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 590,274 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.20% of Everpure worth $44,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Everpure in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Everpure by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everpure during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Everpure by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Everpure

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $17,186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,625,221 shares in the company, valued at $569,305,240.53. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,265 shares of company stock worth $41,321,234. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everpure Stock Performance

NYSE:P opened at $79.31 on Monday. Everpure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $997.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Everpure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Everpure from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Everpure from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.32.

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More Everpure News

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Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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