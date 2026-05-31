National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567,382 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 357,205 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $72,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,699.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,544,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,183 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 679,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 629,038 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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