National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,832 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,327 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.29% of Howmet Aerospace worth $241,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $258.61 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.22. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here