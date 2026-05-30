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National Pension Service Sells 10,105 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
FedEx logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • National Pension Service trimmed its FedEx stake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 10,105 shares and ending with 623,271 shares valued at about $180 million.
  • FedEx insiders have also been selling shares, including EVP Tracy B. Brightman and Director Susan C. Schwab, with insiders selling 48,104 shares worth $17.6 million over the last three months.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on FedEx, with 18 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $400.69, while the stock has recently traded near its 52-week high after a strong quarterly earnings beat.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

National Pension Service reduced its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,271 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.27% of FedEx worth $180,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This trade represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised FedEx from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays raised FedEx from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $412.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.03. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.82 and a 52-week high of $413.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s spinoff is set to go live on June 1, and Wall Street commentary suggests the separation could unlock value for FedEx’s remaining business by sharpening its focus and simplifying the investment case. FedEx Freight (FDXF) Spinoff Goes Live June 1: Everything You Need to Know
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly turned constructive on FedEx ahead of the spinoff, saying the transaction could unlock more value for the parent company and supporting the stock as a buy idea. FedEx is a buy as freight business spinoff approaches, JPMorgan says
  • Positive Sentiment: The new FedEx Freight company is expected to join major indexes quickly, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average, which could create automatic index-related demand for the spun-off shares and reinforce investor attention on the separation. FedEx Freight Holding Set to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is also highlighting upcoming earnings and valuation debate around FedEx, with investors weighing whether the stock’s recent momentum can continue after the corporate restructuring.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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