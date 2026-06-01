National Pension Service Sells 1,253,480 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,804 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,253,480 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.01 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,806,249.42. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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