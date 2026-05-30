National Pension Service Sells 14,687 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,261 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Vertiv worth $104,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 187.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $316.01 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $305.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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