National Pension Service Sells 188,283 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 188,283 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $473,977,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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