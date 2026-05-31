National Pension Service Sells 3,074 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $58,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,918,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,334 shares of company stock worth $10,753,450 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

KEYS opened at $338.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $327.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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