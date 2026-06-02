National Pension Service Trims Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,435 shares of the company's stock after selling 918,428 shares during the period. National Pension Service's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company's stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,934,620 shares of the company's stock worth $468,997,000 after purchasing an additional 203,474 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,868,534 shares of the company's stock worth $163,087,000 after purchasing an additional 195,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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