National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 173,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 459,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,999 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $33.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $43.64 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's payout ratio is presently 304.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

See Also

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