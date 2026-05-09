National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.45% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $270,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company's stock.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.38). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $33.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

Further Reading

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