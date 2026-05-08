National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,565 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,049 shares during the period. National Vision comprises about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.40% of National Vision worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Vision by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,390,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in National Vision by 4,726.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 977,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 957,273 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in National Vision by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in National Vision by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 339,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225,584 shares during the period.

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National Vision Price Performance

EYE stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $503.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.26 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.49%.National Vision's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $35.00 target price on National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Vision from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut National Vision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Vision from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.08.

View Our Latest Report on National Vision

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 4,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $120,379.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 359,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,245.63. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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