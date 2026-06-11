Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,410 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 1,806,185 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.'s holdings in Intel were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.04 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $537.98 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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