Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,376 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $208.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.54 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup cut their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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