Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 604.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,788 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 27,276 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Corning were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,702,639 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,096,577,000 after buying an additional 750,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after buying an additional 439,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 30.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after buying an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after buying an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $907,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly expressed support for Corning, highlighting the stock to viewers and reinforcing retail bullishness after the recent rally. Read More.

Jim Cramer publicly expressed support for Corning, highlighting the stock to viewers and reinforcing retail bullishness after the recent rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corning’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management set Q1 guidance (EPS 0.660–0.700), which underpins the company’s underlying fundamentals despite price swings. Read More.

Corning’s latest quarter beat EPS and revenue expectations and management set Q1 guidance (EPS 0.660–0.700), which underpins the company’s underlying fundamentals despite price swings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparisons show Corning outperforming parts of the computer & technology group year-to-date, indicating relative strength versus peers. Read More.

Sector comparisons show Corning outperforming parts of the computer & technology group year-to-date, indicating relative strength versus peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan downgraded GLW from Overweight to Neutral, citing a less favorable “blue‑sky” upside scenario; the downgrade triggered selling despite a higher $175 price target, since the rating cut signals reduced conviction. Read More.

J.P. Morgan downgraded GLW from Overweight to Neutral, citing a less favorable “blue‑sky” upside scenario; the downgrade triggered selling despite a higher $175 price target, since the rating cut signals reduced conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage (MSN pieces) attributes today’s slide largely to the JPMorgan downgrade and subsequent profit-taking after GLW’s strong run—amplified by elevated valuation metrics that make the stock more sensitive to analyst actions. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $166.03 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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