Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,225.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $141.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $169.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $333.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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